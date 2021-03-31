UNITE Hair

Boosta Volumizing Spray

$27.50

Buy Now Review It

FULL. WEIGHTLESS. BODY. Need a lift? UNITE'S BOOSTA Volumizing Spray, a body-building volumizing spray gives hair a boost of weightless volume, especially when used with heat. The end result: a healthy sheen and enhanced texture. Benefits: Increases body and texture with no residue Touchable, weightless finish, with a flexible hold Ideal for fine hair UV protection Hold Factor: 5 Instructions: Cleanse and condition with BOOSTA™ Shampoo and Conditioner and towel dry. Spray thoroughly on damp hair from about 6 to 8 inches away from head. Try heat styling to increase the effect and volume.