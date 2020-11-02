United States
Tula
Boob Cactus
$38.00
At Tula
Myrtillocactus geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku aka 'The Boob Cactus' is a monstrose cultivar of the more commonly seen Myrtillocactus geometrizans. The Fukurokuryuzinboku has unusual shaped ribs along with areoles that resemble nipples making this cactus appear like it has little breasts, hence the popular nickname, ‘The Boob Cactus’. Myrtillocactus geometrizans 'Fukurokuryuzinboku' is a nursery produced cultivar which is rare and collectable amongst enthusiasts