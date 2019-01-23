Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Lonely Label

Bonnie Underwire Bra Pickle

$74.58
At Lonely Label
A much loved Lonely silhouette, Bonnie features a distinctive cutaway at the centre front which gives a 'floating wire' look. Beautifully delicate, yet supremely comfortable, Bonnie is refreshed for the season in a highlight Pickle colourway. Made in a fine corded stretch mesh, trimmed with soft lace. Cup is free of darts, giving additional lift and shape. Full wire offers good support, slimline shoulder straps feature knot detail.  82% nylon, 18% spandex (main) 89% nylon, 11% spandex (contrast) Wumi wears 12DD and medium briefs. Diansa wears 10B and small briefs.
Featured in 1 story
17 Sheer Bras To Wear This Valentine's Day
by Eliza Huber