Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Wrangler
Bonnie Destructed Loose Flare Jean In Bad Intention
$129.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wrangler
Need a few alternatives?
Rolla's
Sailor Jeans
BUY
$149.00
Free People
Pilcro
High-rise Wide-leg Trouser Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
BDG
Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-rise Jean
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Bershka
Slouchy Dad Jeans
BUY
$45.90
ASOS
More from Wrangler
Wrangler
Smart Spinner Carry-on Luggage
BUY
$59.52
$64.00
Amazon
Wrangler
Smart Luggage Two-piece Set
BUY
$53.99
$75.00
Amazon
Wrangler
Smart Luggage Set, 3 Pcs
BUY
$157.02
$200.00
Amazon
Wrangler
Bella Baggy
BUY
$87.00
$159.95
The Iconic
More from Jeans
Rolla's
Sailor Jeans
BUY
$149.00
Free People
Pilcro
High-rise Wide-leg Trouser Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
BDG
Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-rise Jean
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Bershka
Slouchy Dad Jeans
BUY
$45.90
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted