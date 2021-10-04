Hoka One One

Bondi X

$200.00

A maximally cushioned road shoe designed to go the distance, the game-changing Bondi X is spring-loaded with our propulsive carbon-fiber plate. The original Bondi cushioning and lines are here, providing the soft, balanced ride the franchise is known for. The Bondi X fine-tunes the geometry with an extended rocker for greater acceleration, while also delivering smoother toe-offs, thanks to the carbon-fiber plate. HOKA’s extended crash pad acts like a veritable marshmallow, employing the softest foam in our arsenal to date. Paired with a progressive upper with embroidered TPU yarn, the Bondi X will get you there, and then some.