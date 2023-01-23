Hoka One One

Bondi 8 Running Shoe

$165.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 78549011; Color Code: 010 Bondi 8 runners from HOKA ONE ONE®. Open engineered mesh construction optimizes breathability and comfort while lycra comfort frame heel section provides total support. Complete with internal heel counter for a locked-in fit, refined early stage Meta-Rocker for a smooth ride and a full-length compression molded EVA midsole. Finished with a redesigned rubber outsole and beveled heel design for a smooth transition and increased durability. Content + Care - Spot clean - Imported HOKA ONE ONE® Originally distinguished by their oversized midsoles, HOKA ONE ONE® designs footwear for hitting goals in. From trail running to mountain hiking, their sneakers, sandals and stability shoes all beg the question: "Why run when you can fly?"