Maeve

Bombshell Slim Straight Jeans

$138.00 $79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122382010339; Color Code: 093 66% cotton, 32% recycled cotton, 2% elastane Front-flap pockets Zip front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 11.25" rise 28" inseam 7.25" leg opening Plus: 11.25" rise 27" inseam 7" leg opening Tall: 11.5" rise 31" inseam 7.25" leg opening Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.