Torrid

Bombshell Skinny Jean – Premium Stretch Medium Wash

$79.50

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

High rise. Super skinny fit from hip to ankle. Gap-proof elastic waistband for all-day comfort. Perfect for every body shape with ultimate comfort and compression. Inseams: Ex-Short 25", Short 27", Regular 29", Tall 31", Ex-Tall 33"