Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Corter Leather & Cloth

Bomber Card

$28.50
At Corter Leather & Cloth
A credit card sized comb and bottle opener. -Kitchen grade 305 Stainless Steel -CNC cut then tumbled for a smooth finish -Rounded tines for comfort -Hand stamped packaging -Made in Indiana
Featured in 1 story
Non-Boring Valentine's Day Gifts For Guys
by Bobby Schuessler