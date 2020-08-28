Benefit Cosmetics

Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer

$22.00 $11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer is a multi-purpose full coverage liquid concealer that hides it all, from dark undereye circles to blemishes & discoloration...yet it feels lightweight & doesn't cake, crack, or settle into fine lines. The formula includes algae-derived ingredients known for smoothing the look of skin and specially coated pigments that leave a natural finish that doesn't flake or crease. The Cushion Tip applies the longwearing* and waterproof** formula evenly for blendable, full coverage.