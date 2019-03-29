Glossier

From the people who brought you glowy, dewy skin for your face: Body Hero, for the other 90% of you. Inspired by oil cleansers and rich creams usually used above the neck, Body Hero cleans, hydrates, and enhances skin all over. Daily Oil Wash is made with a blend of seven oils that attract grime and sweat like a magnet, turning into a soft froth that washes away without stripping. Daily Perfecting Cream is your body’s daily moisturizer—it melts into skin for all-day hydration, with light-reflecting particles for an instantaneous, glowy sheen. Glide onto towel-dried skin once you’re out of the shower. There’s zero residue (so you can get dressed now).