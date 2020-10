Glossier

Body Hero Daily Oil Wash

__What it is:__ An oil cleanser inspired by the ones for your face, made for your body__Why it’s special:__- Seven-oil blend attracts grime and sweat like a magnet, lifting it from your skin- Turns frothy when it mixes with water, then washes away without drying out skin- Orange Blossom Neroli Blend gives a subtle, baby-fresh scent