Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Leith

Body-con Dress

$49.00$29.40
At Nordstrom
A side slit provides a flirty finish to this sleek, versatile body-con dress.
Featured in 2 stories
Black Friday Who? Nordstrom's Sale Starts Now
by Ray Lowe
The Best New Plus-Size Picks To Land At Nordstrom
by Ray Lowe