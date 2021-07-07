Bobbi Brown

A 16-hour wear, full coverage foundation with a natural, multidimensional matte finish that’s comfortable, breathable, and weightless. Created through a high speed cold fusion process, this ultra-silky emulsion features a perfectly balanced blend of skin-loving ingredients, oil controlling actives and skin-true pigments. Incredibly smooth and blendable, it glides on with a second-skin feel and multidimensional matte finish. Pigments are precisely balanced through artistry expertise to skin’s top tones and undertones to deliver the most natural-looking shade range for all skin tones. ALL DAY WEAR: Tried and tested in extreme heat and humidity, this 16-hour formula is sweat- and humidity-resistant. Flexible coverage won’t crease or streak and stays colour-true. MULTIDIMENSIONAL MATTE COVERAGE: Treated skin-true pigments suspended in an emollient gel base float on skin, reflecting light to enhance skin’s natural contours and dimension. Instantly conceals redness, discolouration and pores with full yet natural coverage. COMFORTABLE SECOND-SKIN FEEL: Skin-loving, non-acnegenic formula with ""marine sugar cane"" algae extract and natural mineral powders helps control excess oil and shine. Meanwhile, moisture-binding glycerin delivers refreshing hydration. Skin feels balanced and comfortable—never tight. Research results: In a 4-week consumer study with 101 participants: -96% said it immediately left their skin looking shine-free -93% felt it immediately minimised the look of pores -92% said their skin looked more even-toned throughout the day -91% said their skin looked fresh throughout the day -84% felt it left their skin feeling hydrated -81% said the foundation stood up to all their activities Formulated without Parabens; phthalates; sulphates; dermatologist tested, non-acnegenicIdeal for normal to oily skin.