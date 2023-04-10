Charles & Keith

Blythe Leather & Satin Bead-embellished Sneakers – White

$83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

For the modern bride who is unafraid of defying traditions and prefers a comfort-first approach to dressing, or for those looking to trade their vertiginous heels for something more comfortable during the wedding reception. Crafted from supple leather, featuring a ruched satin exterior and complete with lustrous beads strung along the lace, our Blythe sneakers are decidedly elegant. Offering maximum wearability, they would be a mainstay in your wardrobe long after the wedding. A perfect balance of feminine and masculine elements, we can envision them putting the final touch to a pink ballgown or a white pantsuit.