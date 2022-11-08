Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wallets
Comme des Garçons
Blue Super Fluo Wallet
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Saint Laurent
Pre-loved Glitter Patent Leather Wallet
BUY
$625.00
Holt Renfrew
Bellroy
Travel Folio
BUY
$159.00
Bellroy
Coach
Double Billfold Wallet With Trompe L'oeil
BUY
$87.50
Coach
Kate Spade
Traveler Small Zip Card Case
BUY
$45.00
$159.00
Kate Spade
More from Comme des Garçons
Comme des Garçons
Black & Red Contrast Vest Cardigan
BUY
$360.00
SSENSE
Comme des Garçons
Rouge Eau De Parfum
BUY
$232.00
Mecca
Comme des Garçons
Comme Des Garçons X Salomon Sock-style Sneakers
BUY
$232.00
$357.00
Farfetch
Comme des Garçons
Rouge Eau De Parfum
BUY
£120.00
Selfridges
More from Wallets
promoted
Saint Laurent
Pre-loved Glitter Patent Leather Wallet
BUY
$625.00
Holt Renfrew
Bellroy
Travel Folio
BUY
$159.00
Bellroy
Coach
Double Billfold Wallet With Trompe L'oeil
BUY
$87.50
Coach
Kate Spade
Traveler Small Zip Card Case
BUY
$45.00
$159.00
Kate Spade
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted