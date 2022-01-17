The Campbell Collection

Blue Riaz Rug

Make a statement in your home with this dhurrie style rug. Handwoven in India using naturally dyed GOTS certified organic cotton. The making of The Campbell Collection's flat weave rugs help to support the cottage industry in Chunar. The cottage industry is an incredibly important sector in India. It provides those who live in rural areas with sustainable employment. Tim and Emma have partnered with weavers who work flexibly around their other responsibilities such as farming or caring for family. They are paid a fair wage for every meter woven and are able to come and go, weaving around a schedule that works for them. The Riaz rug was named after a young man whom the couple met whilst visiting the weaving co-operative in Chunar. Riaz was home for the holidays and the money he earned weaving enabled him to pay to go to university and not all young people have easy access to further education in India.