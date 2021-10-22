Burleigh

Blue Regal Peacock Pasta Bowl 23cm/9″

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burleigh

Hand-decorated in a majestic peacock design, the Blue Regal Peacock Pasta Bowl serves every need. The splendid oriental bird motifs and rich colour palette of the bowl will bring a charming touch with every serving. Cast by hand from English earthenware clay at Middleport Pottery Uniquely decorated by skilled craftspeople with Burleigh’s centuries-old technique of tissue transfer printing from hand-engraved copper rollers Dimensions: 23cm/9" Care advice for your bowl Our products are microwave and dishwasher safe. We recommend using low temperatures and liquid detergents when washing, or alternatively washing by hand and drying with a soft cloth. Unsuitable for oven and freezer use.