Vintage Book Art Co.

Blue Nude Abstract Art Print (11×14 Inches)

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

ORIGINAL WALL DECOR We specialize in creating unique and memorable pieces of art that are sure to add a fun style to your home decor. This art print is created using a 14pt gloss paper, which adds a desirable thickness and strength to each print. The gloss paper also adds a very attractive luster which highlights the finer details of the artwork. READY TO BE FRAMED The prints DO NOT come framed so that you may choose the style and color frame that fits your own personal taste and home décor.