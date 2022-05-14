Spode

Blue Italian Pitcher

$59.99

DESCRIPTION: Serve water for your dinner table from this 3.5 pint Pitcher. FEATURE: Highest Quality Earthenware Body, PART of the Blue Italian collection PRODCUT CARE: Dishwasher and Microwave Safe QUALITY: Highest Quality Earthenware Body SIZE: 3.5 Pint Product Description Spode Blue Italian was made possible by Josiah Spode's perfection of blue under-glaze printing in 1784.This collection is a tapestry of blue scene's and figure's. Today we have an extensive collection of microwave and dishwasher safe dinnerware, giftware and accessories. This pattern also includes several oven to table items. The 58oz Pitcher is perfect for any beverage of choice as well as a lovely decorative element for table and home. Use as a vase for a number of floral option's. Amazon.com Continuously produced in England since 1816, the Blue Italian pattern from Spode will easily find a home on a casual or more formal table. Utilizing an underglaze printing process created by Josiah Spode and still employed today, varying shades of blue and white make up the lovely design, adding a 3-dimensional depth to each piece. Measuring 5 inches wide and 8 inches from handle to spout, this Blue Italian 2-quart Liverpool jug stands 7-1/2 inches high and is the perfect vessel to serve water, iced tea, or lemonade for the entire table. Based upon a late 17th Century drawing, the central design depicts classic Italian ruins in a pastoral setting and decorates the rounded bowl of the pitcher. An 18th Century Chinese-inspired floral motif adorns the lip of the vessel as well as the comfortably rounded handle. Crafted from Spode's high-quality earthenware, known as Imperialware, this jug can safely be placed in the microwave or dishwasher. --Lea Werbel