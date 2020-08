MM6 Maison Margiela

Blue Denim 6 Sandals

$500.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Padded denim slip-on sandals in blue. Round toe. Strap at vamp with logo printed in navy. Textile logo patch at footbed. Crepe rubber sole in beige. Supplier color: Denim Upper: textile. Sole: rubber. Made in Italy.