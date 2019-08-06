Skip navigation!
Clothing
Outerwear
Balenciaga
Blue Check Wool Hourglass Blazer
$2790.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Long sleeve virgin wool blazer featuring check pattern in tones of blue, green, and grey. Notched lapel collar. Button closure at front. Flap pockets at waist. Four-button surgeon's cuffs. Cupro lining in black. Supplier color: Blue acqua Body: 100% wool. Lining 1: 100% cupro. Lining 2: 100% cotton. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
How To Wear The Most Popular Fashion Trends IRL
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Checked Blazer
$149.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Double Breasted Checked Blazer
$130.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Green Vichy Gingham Blazer
$139.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
Classic Peaked Blazer Jacket
$128.99
$61.99
from
Jet
BUY
More from Balenciaga
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Embellished Leather Ankle Boots
$1150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Printed Silk-twill Scarf
$450.00
$315.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Printed Silk-twill Scarf
C$450.00
C$315.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
City Leather Handbag
$575.90
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
