Rosendahl

Blue Bjørn Wiinblad Flowerpot Juliane 11cm Small

£43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Blue Bjørn Wiinblad Juliane Flowerpot Ø11 cm Small By Rosendahl Welcome to the fairy tale world of Copenhagen born artist Bjørn Wiinblad, whose brightly coloured, detailed designs became very popular in post war Europe. Read more