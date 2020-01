Jimmy Choo

Blossom Eau De Parfum Spray, 1.3 Oz.

$60.00 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum is a bold new bouquet for bright young party girls. Sparkling and vivacious, one spritz of Blossom gives the wearer an invisible cloak of confidence. The floral fragrance opens with top notes of red berries blended with a citrus cocktail. A delicate heart of sweet pea and rose complements rich and sensual base notes of white musk and sandalwood.