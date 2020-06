Kintsugi Candle Co.

“AND THE DAY CAME WHEN THE RISK TO REMAIN TIGHT IN THE BUD WAS MORE PAINFUL THAN THE RISK IT TOOK TO BLOSSOM.” NOTES OF LAVENDER AND COCONUT INSPIRE A CALMING ATMOSPHERE FOR REFLECTION AND RELAXATION. HAND POURED INTO A 9.5 OZ. CLEAR GLASS JAR, THIS CANDLE FEATURES 100% SOY WAX AND PREMIUM ESSENTIAL OILS THAT COMBINE TO PRODUCE A CLEAN, LONG-LASTING BURN. BURN TIME: APPROXIMATELY 80 HOURS HEIGHT: 3.5” DIAMETER: 3”