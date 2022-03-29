Bloomi

Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil

$19.99

At Target

At a glance Latex-Free Highlights Feel-good formula designed for all bodies to increase pleasure before and during intimate moments Plant-based, gentle formula without glycerin, parabens, synthetic fragrances or ingredients that disrupt intimate skin Sensual blend with nice slip Yummy, warm cinnamon aroma Cruelty-free and vegan Plant powered with botanical ingredients Made with sustainable, compostable treeless carton Bloomi is a Latinx and Sexologist-led wellness destination that offers inclusive content and clean intimate care products for all bodies Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Latex-Free, Aluminum-Free, Petroleum-Free, Sulfate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Dye-Free, Phthalate-Free Capacity (Volume): 1 fl oz (US) Product Warning: Adult Use Only Product Form: Liquid Package Quantity: 1 TCIN: 84743739 UPC: 195893451364 Item Number (DPCI): 245-03-4798 Origin: Made in the USA Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Desire by Bloomi is a clean, feel-good formula to increase pleasure before and during solo or partnered intimate moments. Our plant-based formula is made with botanicals including damiana flower oil, passionflower oil and cinnamon bark oil. Desire is free of glycerin, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Packaged in a sustainable, compotable treeless carton. Bloomi is a Latinx and Sexologist-led wellness destination that offers inclusive content and clean intimate care products for all bodies. Latex-Free Latex-free. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.