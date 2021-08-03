Bliss

Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen

Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen from Bliss blends in effortlessly for superior daily mineral protection and an invisible finish. Benefits Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protects against both UVA (aging) & UVB (burning) rays Silky, 100% sheer mineral sunscreen blends in effortlessly No chemical sunscreens or irritation No white cast or chalkiness No greasy sheen or clogged pores Key Ingredients Titanium Dioxide, a naturally occurring mineral, provides broad spectrum protection protecting skin against both UVA & UVB rays Zinc Oxide, a broad-spectrum blocking agent, forms a physical barrier on skin reflecting sun's rays rather than absorbing them to protect skin cells from the harmful damage of UVA & UVB rays Antioxidant Blend of Blueberry Acai and Green Tea extracts help protect from free radicals Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, known to help control excess oil, minimizers the appearance of pores Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates SLS/SLES Artificial Fragrance DMDM Hydantoin Urea Petrolatum Mineral Oil DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA Formaldehyde