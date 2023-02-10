Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Charles & Keith
Block Heel Knee-high Boots – Chalk
£109.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Office
Kaley Round Toe Block Heel Boots Black Suede
BUY
£85.00
£135.00
Office
H&M
Boots
BUY
£49.99
H&M
Monki
Patent Knee High Boot In Teal
BUY
£48.00
£60.00
ASOS
Stradivarius
Heeled Boots
BUY
£59.99
Stradivarius
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Buckled Platform Penny Loafers - Multi
BUY
$79.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Heart Heel Strappy Sandals - Black
BUY
£75.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats - Red
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Bow-tie Mesh Mules - Silver
BUY
$83.00
Charles & Keith
More from Boots
Office
Kaley Round Toe Block Heel Boots Black Suede
BUY
£85.00
£135.00
Office
H&M
Boots
BUY
£49.99
H&M
Paris Texas
Croc-embossed Leather Boots
BUY
£565.00
Farfetch
& Other Stories
Western Cowboy Boots
BUY
£225.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted