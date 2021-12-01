Bookishly

Blind Date With A Book

£6.95

Buy Now Review It

At Bookishly

Not sure what to buy that hard-to-buy-for friend or family member? If you know they love books, then Blind Date With A Book is the perfect gift. All you need to do is choose the genre, and we’ll do the rest. Your order will come gift wrapped with our exclusive map design wrapping paper, twine and a stamped gift tag. If you’d like a hand-written note alongside the gift this is an additional option at the checkout. The book chosen is totally random within your preferred genre! Choose from: Sci Fi Crime/Thriller Romance Children’s books Animals Western War All books are pre-loved and vintage which adds to their charm. If new books are more your thing, then take a look at our Blind Date with a Book - Premium Edition. Unsure of what genre to choose? Ask the recipient which book they read last, or ask them for a recommendation!