Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Boots
Blending Grips Brown X30
£1.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Blending Grips Brown x30
Need a few alternatives?
Arula
River Claw Clip - Tan
BUY
$12.95
Arula
Anthropologie
Sunshine Claw Hair Clip Set
BUY
$19.95
Anthropologie
Gaios
Gaios Contemporary Cherries Claw Hair Clip
BUY
$35.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
MLE
"with The Flow" Amber Vittoria Hair Claw
BUY
$38.00
wolf and badger
More from Boots
Boots
Protective Ffp2 Nr Face Masks
BUY
£9.99
Boots
Boots
Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar
BUY
£85.00
Boots
Boots
Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser
BUY
£5.00
Boots
Boots
Large Claw
BUY
£2.00
Boots
More from Hair Accessories
Arula
River Claw Clip - Tan
BUY
$12.95
Arula
Anthropologie
Sunshine Claw Hair Clip Set
BUY
$19.95
Anthropologie
Gaios
Gaios Contemporary Cherries Claw Hair Clip
BUY
$35.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
MLE
"with The Flow" Amber Vittoria Hair Claw
BUY
$38.00
wolf and badger
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted