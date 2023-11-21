Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Mango
Blazer With Gathered Sleeves
$99.99
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Belted Suit Blazer In Olive
BUY
£24.50
£60.00
ASOS
Express
Editor Double Breasted Cropped Blazer
BUY
$69.00
Express
Mango
Blazer With Gathered Sleeves
BUY
$49.99
$99.99
Mango
Everlane
The Tencel™ Oversized Blazer
BUY
$125.00
$178.00
Everlane
More from Mango
Mango
Shoulder Detail Crewneck Sweatshirt In Gray
BUY
$29.88
$59.99
ASOS
Mango
Double-sided Coat With Buttons
BUY
£79.99
£119.99
Mango
Mango
Blazer With Gathered Sleeves
BUY
$49.99
$99.99
Mango
Mango
Shoulder Bag With Strap
BUY
£29.99
Mango
More from Outerwear
GUESS
Double Breasted Coat
BUY
$76.78
$375.00
Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors
Hooded Puffer Jacket
BUY
$44.98
$275.00
Nordstrom Rack
ASOS DESIGN
Belted Suit Blazer In Olive
BUY
£24.50
£60.00
ASOS
LK Bennett
Bryony Pink Italian Recycled Wool Coat
BUY
£461.00
£659.00
LK Bennett
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted