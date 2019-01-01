Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Castañer
Blaudell Wedge - Azul Marino
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
The cutest way to add an inch to your height. These blue espadrille wedges are just begging to go with you on your next vacation.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Shoes To "Wedge" Into
by
Ray Lowe
DETAILS
Via Spiga
Platform Wedge Espadrille - Ralina Tie
$250.00
$174.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Olympia Wedge
$443.00
from
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Striped Espadrille
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
B.F.T. by Barefoot Tess
Beth Sandal
$69.00
from
Long Tall Sally
BUY
DETAILS
Castañer
Jean Gingham-lace Canvas Espadrilles
£95.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Castañer
Grace Gingham And Canvas Espadrilles
£120.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Castañer
Carina 60 Canvas & Jute Espadrilles
£90.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Castañer
Clotilde 60 Canvas & Jute Espadrille Wedges
£95.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
