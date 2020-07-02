Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Torrid
Black Zip Front Rash Guard One Piece Swimsuit
$99.50
$49.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Torrid
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Cinch-front Bralette Bikini Top
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bralette Bikini Top
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Torrid
Torrid
Lattice Back Tunic
$45.50
$14.95
from
Torrid
BUY
Torrid
Black Lattice Ruched Swimsuit
$89.50
$44.75
from
Torrid
BUY
Torrid
Pintuck Shirtdress
$65.50
$32.75
from
Torrid
BUY
Torrid
Black & Rainbow Stripe Essential Cami
$39.50
from
Torrid
BUY
More from Swimwear
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Cinch-front Bralette Bikini Top
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bralette Bikini Top
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted