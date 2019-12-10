TRUFF

Black Truffle Hot Sauce, 6 Oz.

$17.98

Buy Now Review It

THE PINNACLE OF HEAT EXPERIENCE. - TRUFF is the pinnacle of heat experience, an intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices - this meticulously crafted flavor profile will change your hot sauce experience. Flavor and spice meet prestige and charisma in this delightful balance captured in a bottle. LEVEL UP YOUR DISHES. Truff’s combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce. This isn’t about bringing you the spiciest, hottest sauce on the planet. Instead, Truff brings a new way to enhance and level up any dish, backed by a silky mouth feel designed for only the most curious connoisseur. ONLY THE BEST INGREDIENTS. With no limit to indulgence, Truff sourced its ingredients with an open mind and a sophisticated palate. Truff uses ripe red chili peppers infused with black truffle oil from Northern Italy and organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico. It's all tied together with a hint of Organic Cumin, and of course, NO Preservatives, EVER. SOPHISTICATION INSIDE AND OUT. With ingredients normally reserved for fine tequilas, delicate delicacies and gourmet dining experiences, it is only right that the outside match the inside, an artfully designed bottle crowned with a truffle inspired cap.