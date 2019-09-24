Wrensilva

Black Tiger Ltd Edition Stereo Console

$3599.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wrensilva

Modeled to the technical specifications of our classic Loft console, Black Tiger packs all the power and connectivity of our full size consoles into a much smaller footprint. Upholding Wrensilva values of thoughtful design and American craftmanship united with high fidelity analog and streaming audio, the Loft record player console is equipped with a 300wpc Wrensilva amplifier, a fantastic sounding turntable, state-of-the-art SONOS® functionality, a 3.5mm audio jack, and RCA inputs. Available for purchase as a standalone unit that can be used with even the most demanding speakers on the market or for purchase as a complete package with matching Wrensilva Black Tiger Monitor speakers and speaker stands.