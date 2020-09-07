Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Yours
Black Super Wide Leg Jersey Palazzo Trousers
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Yours Clothing
If you wish to ship to an alternative country, select one of our dedicated sites below
More from Yours
Yours
Frill Tiered Smock Dress In Blue
£27.99
from
ASOS
BUY
Yours
2 Pack T-shirt Bra
£32.99
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted