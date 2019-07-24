Tama Cosmetics

Black Soap

TAMA® All Natural Moisturizing Black Soap 120g (4.25 oz) This traditional West African soap is handcrafted from herbs and essential oils found in Ghana’s tropical and woodland region. Enriched with 17% unrefined shea butter, our TAMA® black soap’s natural moisturizing and antibacterial properties are ideal to treat acne and calm minor skin rashes. Gentle enough for babies, it will leave your skin clear, fresh and hydrated all day. Great For Moisturizing dry skin, controlling minor skin rashes and acne, antibacterial property. Ingredients Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, aqua, cocoa pod ash, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Elaeis guineensis (palm) kernel oil, Azadirachta indica, (neem) seed oil, Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, Eucalyptus globulus (eucalyptus) leaf oil, Cymbopogon schoenanthus (lemongrass) oil