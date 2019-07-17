Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Nordstrom At Home
Black Series 300 Thread Count Medium Support Primaloft® Pillow
$49.00
$35.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A sateen pillow offering medium support is plumped with high-loft PrimaLoft fiber and detailed with a 1 1/2-inch gusset for support all the way to the edge.
Featured in 1 story
The 29 Most Wanted Nordstrom Sale Scores
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Alwyn Home
Memory Foam Pillow
$99.90
$19.98
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Modway
Memory Foam Pillow, Standard/queen
$25.20
$18.70
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Puredown
Down And Feathers Pillow (set Of 2)
$59.90
$33.29
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Snuggle-Pedic
Ultra-luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Full Size Body
$249.99
$69.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Nordstrom At Home
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Lorenza Bath Towel
$29.00
$14.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Ribbed Velour Bath Rug
$39.00
$28.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Wine Rack
$49.00
$29.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Marble & Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
$69.00
$45.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted