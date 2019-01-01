Search
Products fromShop
Versus

Black Sequinned Elastic Collar T-shirt

$223.00
At SSENSE
Short sleeve sequinned t-shirt in black. Logo knit in white at black elasticized mock neck collar. Zip closure at back. Black hardware. Tonal stitching.
Featured in 1 story
Sequin Tops Perfect For Any Winter Party
by Rebekkah Easley