Black Satin Pumps by Alma Danza
Size: 5-10 (US), Heel: 2.2"
2.5 mm thick Ox suede sole
Metal shank embedded (heel to forefoot)
Extremely flexible, comfortable & lightweight
Excellent for Latin, Salsa, Samba, Jive, Rumba, ChaChaCha, practicing & performance
Alma Danza Shoes run strictly American Street Size. Please carefully measure your feet. Please click to view Size Chart & Heel Chart.
Shoe pictured: 2.2 (2899) heel. Heel style may vary from photo depending on the heel style selected.
Availability: Usually ships in 3-5 days . Please allow few days more during the high seasons. For international items, customs processing time of different countries may vary.