Alma Danza

Black Satin Dancing Shoes

$37.67
At Dance Shoes Online
Black Satin Pumps by Alma Danza Size: 5-10 (US), Heel: 2.2" 2.5 mm thick Ox suede sole Metal shank embedded (heel to forefoot) Extremely flexible, comfortable & lightweight Excellent for Latin, Salsa, Samba, Jive, Rumba, ChaChaCha, practicing & performance Alma Danza Shoes run strictly American Street Size. Please carefully measure your feet. Please click to view Size Chart & Heel Chart. Shoe pictured: 2.2 (2899) heel. Heel style may vary from photo depending on the heel style selected. Availability: Usually ships in 3-5 days . Please allow few days more during the high seasons. For international items, customs processing time of different countries may vary.
