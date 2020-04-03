Molton Brown

Black Peppercorn Body Wash

Perk up your skin and your senses with the Molton Brown Black Peppercorn Body Wash. Forming a rich lather to cleanse and invigorate your skin, it's enriched with Madagascan black peppercorn oil, coriander oil and basil oil for a fresh, herby sensation. It also provides antioxidant protection to keep your skin in optimum condition. Spicy and heady, this sensual body wash is sure to turn up the heat in your shower. Top Note: Refreshing Coriander. Heart Note: Black Peppercorns. Base Note: Aromatic Vetiver. Made in England