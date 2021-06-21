Mejing

Black Mesh Leggings

$23.99 $19.19

Buy Now Review It

75% Nylon,25% Spandex. Nylon fabrics have a more Natural Feeling than Polyester Before purchasing, please check the Size Chart carefully Elastic closure PROFESSIONAL SPORT FABRIC - These plus size yoga pants are made of Buttery Soft and Moisture Wicking fabric. The fabrics offer great Breathability, when wet, they can Wick Moisture away from your skin quickly. The workout leggings for women are High Stretch pants, they can be stretched to 1: 1.3 and will be Non See-through. These workout pants are very Suitable for Yoga, Fitness, Running, Cycling, Dancing, and others. They are also very comfortable to wear Every Day BACK POCKET - These yoga pants with pockets for women have a Back Pocket in the waistband. You may need the compartment to hold your cards, keys, or cash. The pocket has a Zipper to keep things from falling out when you exercise. Unlike some Hidden Pockets, this waistband pocket has enough room for a smartphone like iPhone 12（6.1"）. With our athletic leggings, you can enjoy sports time without worrying about your belongings PLUS SIZE & MESH DESIGN - Our high waisted yoga pants are designed for Plus Size women. High-rise, Tummy Control wide waistband contours your curves and make your Butt Lift. 7/8 Ankle Length is the best long, you may not worried about the tummy control leggings are too long when you choose a large size. The patchwork Mesh makes the black leggings for women no longer Monotonous and keeps you Cool 4 WAY STRETCH & SQUAT PROOF - The plus-size leggings with pockets for women are Squat Proof. The 4-Way Stretch Fabric gives incredible Support and Coverage. The fabric varies with your movements, retaining its shape over time and provide Gentle Compression. When you bend, lunge, or squat, our compression leggings offer total Coverage 30-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - Our yoga leggings are sold with a 30-day Full-Money-Back warranty and can be returned with no questions asked. MEJING is a professional plus size workout clothing brand, we have been engaged in plus size clothes production for more than ten years. Don’t miss this chance, add these womens yoga pants to your cart and buy them now