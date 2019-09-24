Black Magic Mascara
$26.00
Instructions for use: Place shield tool behind lashes to maximise length and minimise smudging Brush wand upwards from root to tip for full coverage Use tip to reach and separate finer lashes 8ml/ 0.29fl.oz Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Acrylates Copolymer, Cera Alba (Beeswax/Cire d’abeille), Ozokerite, Copernicia Cerifera Cera (Carnauba Wax), Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Stearic Acid, 1,2-Hexanediol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Hydroxyethylcellulose, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Triethanolamine, PEG-14M, Isobutylene/Sodium Maleate Copolymer, Microcrystalline Wax, Phenyl Trimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Silica, Simethicone, Butylene Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Chlorphenesin, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Oleth-10, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate May Contain: CI 77499 (Iron Oxide Black/Oxyde De Fer), CI 77266 (Carbon Black)