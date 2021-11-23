Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Girlfriend Collective
Black Long Recycled Puffer
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Leave nothing un-puffered. This warm, full length puffer jacket is made with recycled plastic bottles and comes with a removable hood.
Need a few alternatives?
The North Face
Triple C Parka
BUY
C$367.49
C$489.99
Altitude Sports
Lululemon
Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket
BUY
C$119.00
C$168.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Relaxed-fit Rain Jacket
BUY
C$159.00
C$228.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Define Jacket Luon
BUY
C$89.00
C$128.00
Lululemon
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Float Ultralight Legging
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Long Recycled Puffer
BUY
$298.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Trail Short
BUY
$38.50
$55.00
Girlfriend
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Paloma Racerback Dress
BUY
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Outerwear
The North Face
Triple C Parka
BUY
C$367.49
C$489.99
Altitude Sports
Lululemon
Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket
BUY
C$119.00
C$168.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Relaxed-fit Rain Jacket
BUY
C$159.00
C$228.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Define Jacket Luon
BUY
C$89.00
C$128.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted