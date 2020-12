Girlfriend Collective

Black High-rise Bike Short

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

You don’t have to bike to wear bike shorts, but biking cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions, reduces road congestion, and is a pollution-free mode of transport... just saying. Made from recycled water bottles for working out and looking cute. Made from recycled water bottles, our Compressive fabric contains 79% RPET and 21% spandex.