Praying

Black ‘god’s Favorite’ Bag

$100.00 $80.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Satin shoulder bag in black. · Fixed shoulder strap · Text printed in white at face · Logo printed in white at back face · Zip closure · Satin lining · H5.5 x W9 x D2.5 in Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Black/White Textile. Imported. 222810F048003