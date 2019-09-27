Zoo Snoods

Black Bear Dog Costume

$15.99

THE ORIGINAL ZOO SNOOD – The 100% authentic, original handmade knit dog snood that keeps your pet’s neck and ears warm and protected from dirt, moisture, and cold winter weather. It’s also super cute! Accept no imitations or cheap knock-offs! A PERFECT FIT – This costume fits most small dogs (including extra-small teacup dogs) that weigh between 5-20 lbs with head circumference measuring between 8-14 inches. The length of the costume in this size is approximately 6 inches. Make sure to double check our size guide picture and measure your pet to pick the right size option! Every dog is different, and head size can be very different for each breed! SUGGESTED BREEDS – Zoo Snoods pet clothes are great for many dog breeds, such as: Beagles, Boxers, Cavaliers, Chihuahuas, Corgis, Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, Pitbulls, Poodles, Pugs, Terriers, Yorkies and more! Our small size is perfect for teacup dogs, and can even fit cats and guinea pigs!