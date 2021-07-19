Rains

MSN Mini is a smaller version of the Rains classic, MSN Bag. Inspired by the traditional school backpack, the MSN silhouette is created from Rains’ signature waterproof fabric. Fully lined, the waterproof yet modern MSN Mini has a main compartment and adjustable snap buttons at the sides. MSN Mini is finished with webbing straps and Rains’ signature carabiner details. Accessories – Bags and accessories designed for wet-weather conditions. Waterproof: 8000 mm/cm2 water column pressure Weather-resistant hardware Stainless steel and durable rubber trimmings