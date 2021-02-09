Bl-nk

Printed Satin Bias-cut Midi Skirt

£98.00 £78.40

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4120347800020 ; Color Code: 030 Slinky satin skirts have quickly become a staple for contemporary wardrobes, and this bias-cut number will work for the festivities and well beyond. Shimmying down to a calf-length hemline, its glossy silhouette can be paired with strappy, heeled sandals or contrasted against chunky lace-up boots. Viscose Side zip High-rise waist Bias cut Midi silhouette Dry clean Imported Dimensions 86cm L Model Notes Model height 5'9 Model wears Small