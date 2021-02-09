United States
Bl-nk
Printed Satin Bias-cut Midi Skirt
£98.00£78.40
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4120347800020 ; Color Code: 030 Slinky satin skirts have quickly become a staple for contemporary wardrobes, and this bias-cut number will work for the festivities and well beyond. Shimmying down to a calf-length hemline, its glossy silhouette can be paired with strappy, heeled sandals or contrasted against chunky lace-up boots. Viscose Side zip High-rise waist Bias cut Midi silhouette Dry clean Imported Dimensions 86cm L Model Notes Model height 5'9 Model wears Small