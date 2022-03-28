Dear Sundays

Bk.02 – Buff Kit

$70.00

At Dear Sundays

Description An 11 piece complete set for a seamless full manicure and pedicure experience. Both your hands and feet will feel beautiful, healthy, and strong after this salon-quality buff treatment. Let your nails breathe with this 2-in-1 kit while also showing off that natural and long-lasting shine. Ideal for both men and women. Nourishing & non-toxic Easy to use tools Pregnancy-safe Formulated with your well-being in mind, our Buff Kit is a gentle way to treat your nails to an at-home manicure. The perfect joyful set to gift loved ones for any special occasion or holiday. An elegant personalized choice for a gift. This set is friendly for when you’re expecting and when you’re in a house bustling with kids. sundays is more than a nail studio. We are a nail care brand that promotes a non-toxic lifestyle. Our polishes are free from harsh toxins and odors, as well as ten commonly found chemicals harmful to your health. At sundays, we are committed to taking care of your mind & body. No compromises. Our Buff Kit Contains: 2 Nail Clippers: Helps shape and shorten your nails. 4 Wooden Sticks: Helps push the cuticles after cuticle oil application. The stick has two sides: the pointed end is used to clean nail polish outside your nails, while the flat end is used for cleaning nails and pushing back gel polish/cuticles. 2 Cuticle Erasers: Natural nail tool used for maintenance and pushing back of cuticles as well as for smoothing out the free edges of nails. 3 Files: Helps shape the nails and if you have gel nail polish on, it also helps remove the top gel layer. 2 Buffers: Helps smooth your nail plate and nail edges. 2 Pairs of Gloves: Wear gloves while you do your pedicure, to keep both your nails and hands sanitized. 1 Pumi Bar (reusable): pumice block used wet or dry to get rid of dead and rough skin on the back of your feet. 2 Buffer Blocks: Used to shape, polish and smooth your nails for a shiny finish. 1 2oz Bottle of Soy Polish Remover: Used to remove or clean up nail polish after applying on a cotton ball or cotton pad. 1 Cotton Container:Used to remove polish. Hydrating Cuticle Serum: Used to hydrate your nails and is applied before using the flat end of the wooden stick to push back your cuticles (comes with exchangeable dropper top)